September declared Jacksonville library card sign-up month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan and Jackonville’s City Council want to recognize the importance of the public library. Duval has proclaimed September as library card sign-up month.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The City of Jacksonville announced that all county residents are eligible for a free public library card, and “friends don’t let friends go broke buying books.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“Mayor Donna Deegan and Jacksonville’s City Council recognize the value a public library card adds to the lives of the citizens of Duval County, from early childhood education to books, e-books, audiobooks, and DVDs, to enriching author talks and adult education courses,” the City of Jacksonville said in a statement. “Each expressed their commitment to help Jacksonville Public Library touch more lives by proclaiming September Library Card Sign-Up Month in Jacksonville.”

READ: IRS announces tax relief for those impacted by Idalia in Florida, 9 counties included in local area

New cardholders may receive special bonuses when they sign up for a card in September, including:

A card with a new design featuring icons that represent Jacksonville.

A printed sign to display in your home.

A vinyl Jacksonville Public Library decal (limited supply).

While supplies last, the first people to get new cards in libraries in a library location in September may receive a coupon for a free warm, soft cookie courtesy of Insomnia Cookies bakery with locations at 4549 Southside Blvd., and 47 W. Adams St.

To get a library card, Duval residents can visit any Jacksonville Public Library location, or go online to www.jaxpubliclibrary.org/librarycard.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.