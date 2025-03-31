Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Southeast Georgia, parts of Northeast Florida until 9 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the northern half of our area until 9 p.m.

The following counties are included:

Baker

Columbia

Nassau

Brantley

Camden

Charlton

Glynn

Pierce

Ware

Storms are expected to weaken significantly as they approach the coast. The primary threat will be gusty winds and brief heavy rain. Many in Northeast Florida may not see any rain.

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:

Temperatures are in the mid-80s Monday afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

A squall line of thunderstorms, some severe, is approaching our region from the west.

The line is expected to dramatically weaken by the time it reaches our local area. However, the greatest chance of storms surviving in our area will be across inland Southeast Georgia. Storms will be capable of strong winds and brief heavy rain.

Much of our area may not see any rain as the line could completely dissipate before reaching the coast of Northeast Florida.

Temperatures Monday night stay mild, in the middle 60s.

A hot week of weather is ahead by early April standards, with near-record highs for several days.

TONIGHT: Isolated shower but otherwise dry, mild, mostly cloudy. LOW: 65

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. HIGH: 85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 63/88 (Record: 90 - 2012)

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 67/88 (Record: 89 - 2017)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 66/87 (Record: 90 - 2011)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/88 (Record: 91 - 2017)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 64/89 (Record: 90 - 1947)

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few afternoon showers. 67/80

