Sex offender charged in homicide of woman, 18, after her burned body was found in September

The person of interest in the killing of 18-year-old Coyoete Turner has been charged with homicide in her September death, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

John Leonard Bowen, 47, who is a registered sex offender, was already being held in the Columbia County Detention Facility “on unrelated charges associated with violating his sex offender registration,” CCSO said in a news release.

Turner’s partially burned body was found on Sept. 3 in a field near SW Haltiwanger Road.

“While we cannot bring the victim back, we can pursue justice on her behalf,” Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter said in the news release. “I am proud of the hard work and long hours our detectives have put into this case to date.”

Detectives are continuing to process evidence, so the investigation is ongoing, CCSO said.

Anyone who may have additional information pertaining to this case is asked to contact Detective Truesdale at (386) 758-1375.

