Shad Khan, owner of the Jaguars, is optimistic about the Jags start

LONDON, ENGLAND — Hold the confetti and don’t plan the parade route yet in Jacksonville.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan knows the NFL season is a marathon, and while his team’s start is exciting, the lessons of past NFL seasons weigh heavily on his mind.

“It’s a great start, but I’ve been in this now long enough where a great start doesn’t necessarily ensure a great finish,” Khan told Action Sports Jax in a sit-down interview at the Dorchester hotel in London. “I’m optimistic but cautious and paranoid (about) the next 11 games, that we have a good result.”

The Jaguars are 4-2 to start this era of Jaguars football with Tony Boselli, James Gladstone, and Liam Coen at the helm, and the team will play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m. on FOX30.

Prior to losing to Seattle last week, the Jaguars had raced to a 4-1 record - their best start since 2007. Khan isn’t falling into the trap of early-season success.

“Two years ago we were 8 and 3, and then we know what happened, you go back to after being in the championship game, we started 3 and 1, and what were we 5 and 11,” Khan said. “That’s the key lesson - don’t start celebrating too early. You have to wait until you played the 17 games and hopefully you’re in the postseason.”

It’s easy to say, but this does feel different in 2025. It could be false hope, but it also could mean Khan found the perfect mix in his front office.

“Kudos to Liam, James, and Tony,” said Khan. “The ingredients for success are pretty much the same for everyone. It’s what you do, what you practice, and I think some of that implementation we are seeing the results.”

One of the flaws of the previous regime in Jacksonville was resiliency. The Jaguars lost five of their last six games to miss the playoffs in 2023, and they went 4 and 13 a year ago under Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson.

“I think what’s different is we have the same roadblocks, same challenges, but it’s how we cope with them,” said Khan. “That is really the big difference. It’s never easy winning in the NFL, it’s how you deal with it and what you do - most importantly, your actions.”

The Jaguars bounced back from a tough loss to Cincinnati earlier this season with a three-game win streak. On Sunday, they get another chance to bounce back from a loss against the Rams before the team flies back to Florida for its bye week.

