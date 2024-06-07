‘She did not deserve this:’ Victim’s family speaks out after Thursday’s deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A family member has identified the victim in Thursday’s night shooting on Bradford Street as Yolanda Sturdivant, a woman in her early 50s.

“She was a sweetheart and an angel. She did not deserve what happened to her,” the daughter-in-law of the victim said.

The daughter-in-law did not want to identify herself.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Investigators said a patrol officer was flagged down to respond to the shooting at the house around 11:35 p.m. An adult woman’s body outside with at least one gunshot wound.

“I’m just praying that justice is served. We are going to be there every step of the way. Whoever did this is going to have to pay for it,” the victim’s daughter-in-law said.

Officers detained two people at the home, according to police.

Action News Jax spoke with a neighbor who said this shooting is out of the ordinary for their quiet neighborhood.

“It’s disturbing and crazy because it’s something you don’t think that could happen. I’ve been here a few years now, and it’s quiet. I’m possibly the youngest family on the block, so I wouldn’t think something like that would happen in the neighborhood filled with the elderly,” neighbor Labrandtai Banks said.

JSO said its homicide and crime scene units responded and are conducting the investigation. They don’t know what led up to the shooting or the relationships of those involved.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact JSO.

