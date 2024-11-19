‘She needed a motive:’ Affidavit reveals new details about the death of local father Chad Mullen

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — An affidavit for Caylen Deller, the woman accused of murdering Chad Mullen, is revealing new details about his death.

This document states Deller told people Mullen hurt her child. Mullen’s daughter says this is not true, and everything that happened to her father was inhumane.

“I think she needed a motive and she said that… My dad is a lot of things, but he’s not a child abuser,” Holli Mullen told Action News Jax.

The affidavit said Mullen’s remains were found “tied up with various types of cordage and ratchet straps, including what appeared to be a lasso rope.”

Deller was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

