‘Sick individuals:’ Nassau County Sheriff’s Office updates community on ‘Operation Fail Festival’

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — Nassau County’s Sheriff, Bill Leeper, took the time to update the community on “Operation Fail Festival”.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office has been working on on this operation since August of 2023.

Operation Fail Festival

Several of the individuals listed by NCSO have failed to comply with sexual offender requirements.

Many of them were required to update their addresses and re-register, but failed to do so and were arrested by NCSO.

Federal and State laws require sexual offenders and predators to register in all jurisdictions in which they live, work, or go to school.

It is a felony if you are a convicted sex offender or sexual predator and you fail to register.

The arrests were made between the end of August and December.

