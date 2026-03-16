Woman charged with second-degree murder in Clay County Gano Court shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in the 400 block of Gano Court on Sunday morning, says the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to CCSO, detectives determined that the incident was domestic in nature following an extensive investigation. The suspect, 33-year-old Jasmine Brown, and the victim, 30-year-old Kerbisson Sion, were married but living separately at the time.

An altercation occurred between them after Brown arrived at Sion’s residence in the morning. The altercation resulted in the victim being shot and killed.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. Brown was eventually located at an apartment complex on Sunbeam Road in Jacksonville. She was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

CCSO says this investigation is ongoing, and they encourage anyone with additional information to contact them at 904-264-6512 and reference case number 2026-006349. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the SaferWatch app or by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-8477 (TIPS).

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