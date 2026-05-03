JEA employees take part in ‘Meet ALICE’ program to better understand struggling customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More than 90 JEA employees and community partners participated in a “Meet ALICE” exercise at JEA in Jacksonville. The event aimed to deepen understanding of customers facing financial challenges and foster greater empathy.

The initiative provided insight into the realities of living with limited financial resources for working families.

United Way of Northeast Florida led the Meet ALICE Experience, which uses the acronym ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed). ALICE represents members of the community who are employed but struggle to afford basic necessities.

Dr. Charles Moreland, JEA Chief Customer Experience Officer, stated that such experiences help bring customer realities into sharper focus. “When we better understand the difficult tradeoffs many families face, we’re better equipped to deliver reliable, affordable services with empathy and purpose. That perspective strengthens how we support the communities we serve,” Moreland said.

During the event, participants engaged in a hands-on, interactive simulation designed to mimic the financial realities of ALICE households.

Working in small groups, employees took on the roles of families navigating a typical month, making decisions about housing, child care, transportation, food and utilities while also responding to unexpected challenges.

Eric Atkinson, JEA Talent Acquisition Services, who participated in the event, reflected on the exercise. “This exercise really put into perspective how difficult it can be for families to balance essential needs on a tight budget. It reinforced for me how important it is that we communicate clearly, provide support and continue delivering the services our customers depend on,” Atkinson said.

In Northeast Florida, nearly 40% of households, encompassing the ALICE population and those living in poverty, face financial hardship. This highlights JEA’s ongoing commitment to providing support programs to help customers manage their bills.

These programs include usage alerts, payment assistance and energy-saving tools.

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