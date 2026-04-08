Man charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting in Lake City, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder while Armed with a Firearm after a drive-by style shooting left one hospitalized from a gunshot wound, says the Lake City Police Department.

According to police, officers dispatched to the area of NW Bascom Norris Drive and NW Oakland Avenue in reference to a FLOCK gunshot detection alert.

Officers found shell casings and damage consistent with a shooting and a traffic crash. They were also made aware of a gunshot victim who arrived at HCA North Florida Hospital.

Police say detectives determined that an occupant of a white Ford Mustang fired multiple rounds at a silver Toyota Tundra in a drive-by-style shooting following a pursuit. The Tundra sustained several gunshot strikes. Detectives collected additional evidence.

Jamal Waters was identified as the shooter after a thorough investigation. Waters was arrested and charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder while Armed with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a person under 24 with a prior qualifying delinquency.

Waters was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Chief Gerald Butler stated, “This type of targeted violence will not be tolerated in our community. Our officers and detectives acted quickly to identify those responsible and ensure they are held accountable. We remain committed to protecting our citizens and addressing violent crime aggressively.”

The police department encourages anyone with information regarding crime to contact them at 386-752-4343 or report information anonymously through the LCPD TIPS line at 386-719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at 386-754-7099.

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