Sing Out Loud Festival adds rising country rock group Ole 60 to Live Wildly showcase September 21st

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud Festival has announced the addition of Kentucky-based contemporary country group Ole 60 to the Live Wildly Showcase lineup on Saturday, September 21. This surprise breakout group joins headliners Eric Church, Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen, JJ Grey & Mofro, and more at Francis Field in historic downtown St. Augustine.

Tickets for the two-day event on September 21 and 22 are on sale now exclusively online at the Sing Out Loud Festival website.

Tickets for the Live Wildly Showcase are available now exclusively online. Options include single-day General Admission, General Admission Plus, and Platinum tickets, as well as two-day General Admission Plus. Two-day General Admission and two-day Platinum tickets are sold out.

Ole 60 catapulted from obscurity to success with their debut release, the 2023′s four-song Three Twenty-Four EP, which topped several music streaming charts thanks to the hit single “Smoke and a Light.” Describing themselves as “Not your father’s country band,” Ole 60 blends classic country, Southern rock, contemporary folk, and grunge-era rock. Their rising popularity in the independent country scene was further cemented by their follow-up single “Brother Joe.”

The Live Wildly Showcase lineup on Saturday, September 21, features a diverse array of artists, including:

Country music superstar Eric Church

Americana singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham with The Texas Gentlemen

Soulful Southern singer JJ Grey & Mofro

Bluegrass virtuosos Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Alternative rock pioneers The Breeders

Indie folk singer-songwriter Tré Burt

On Sunday, attendees can look forward to performances by:

Grammy-nominated festival favorite Noah Kahan

Legendary songstress Norah Jones

Retro-soul artist Marcus King

Alternative country artist Sierra Ferrell

Multi-instrumentalist Kevin Morby

Energetic brother duo Nat & Alex Wolff

The Sing Out Loud Live Wildly Showcase is dedicated to raising awareness about conserving wild Florida. In partnership with the Live Wildly Foundation, the festival encourages attendees to “Join the Movement” to protect Florida’s natural landscapes and wildlife. For every new member who joins, Live Wildly will donate $1 to land conservation efforts within the state. A portion of ticket sales will also support conservation efforts in St. Johns County.

Throughout September, the Sing Out Loud Festival will also feature free local artist showcases, ticketed events, artist development programs, the St. Augustine Record Fair, and the St. Augustine Songwriters Festival. Additional details will be announced soon.

The festival is curated and produced by SJC Cultural Events, Inc., which manages the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, and the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series. The 2024 Sing Out Loud Festival is supported by the Live Wildly Foundation, St. Johns County Tourist Development Council, City of St. Augustine, St. Johns County, St. Augustine Distillery, Sunbelt Rentals, Bozard Ford, Champion Brands, Intuition Ale Works, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau, Flying Saucer Presents, AVL Productions, Jalaram Hotels, and Embassy Suites by Hilton St. Augustine Beach.

