Putnam County drug bust results in 8 arrests, 12 suspects still at large

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County law enforcement agencies arrested eight individuals and are seeking 12 more with active warrants following a multi-agency round-up across the county. The operation targeted individuals involved in ongoing drug sales within local communities.

The warrant round-up, known as Operation Gator’s Grip, concluded a several-month-long investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit, the Palatka Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

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The effort involved coordinated patrol and corrections deputies, SWAT and K9 teams, helicopters and K9 deputies from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach commented on the individuals targeted by the operation. “While these might not be the big fish in the drug world, these are the people who continuously are the thorn in the side of their neighborhoods with their poor choices of associates and career of being a drug dealer,” DeLoach said. He added that while not everyone on their list was apprehended today, they “will continue to look for them.”

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Eight individuals were arrested and served with warrants during the operation. Rhonda Mattear, 54, of Palatka, was arrested for sale of a Schedule II Substance and held on a $10,000 bond.

Theodore Wilson, 74, of Palatka, faces charges of sale of cocaine with a $10,000 bond.

Isaac Clark, 56, of Palatka and Elvis Clark, 46, of Palatka, were both arrested for sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship and each held on a $50,000 bond.

Other arrests include Dana Hewitt, 37, of Crescent City, for sale of cocaine and Skylyn McCulloch, 26, of Melrose, for sale of cocaine, both with $10,000 bonds.

Peter Young, 43, of St. Augustine, was arrested for sale of methamphetamine with a $10,000 bond.

Tywain Session, 39, of Palatka, faces charges of sale or possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of public housing and was held on a $50,000 bond.

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Authorities encourage anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the remaining suspects to contact CrimeStoppers of NE Florida at one-888-277-8477. Tips are anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if they lead to an arrest.

Sheriff DeLoach stated, “We would hope at some point they would look at their life choices and recognize they are not successful.”

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