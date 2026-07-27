Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp recognized as World Heritage site

WAYCROSS, Ga. — The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge was officially inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site on June 25, 2026, in Waycross, Ga. This designation marks a historic first for Georgia and the first National Wildlife Refuge in the United States to receive this prestigious international recognition. The inscription recognizes the refuge for its outstanding universal value and exceptional ecological significance.

The World Heritage status honors decades of conservation, collaboration and stewardship by partners dedicated to conserving the Okefenokee landscape. Okefenokee Swamp Park, Inc., the nonprofit partner supporting the World Heritage nomination, played a leading role throughout the multi-year process. The organization coordinated strategic fundraising for the nomination dossier, hosted public awareness events and fostered collaboration among various partners.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated the inscription, highlighting the refuge’s importance to the state. “For generations, Georgians have enjoyed all that the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge has to offer as a valued natural treasure,” Kemp said. “An important part of our state’s heritage and economy, this is a fitting recognition for the Okefenokee that will further strengthen rural communities that surround it.”

Kim Bednarek, executive director of Okefenokee Swamp Park, Inc., emphasized the significance of the achievement. “This is a historic moment not only for the Okefenokee, but for everyone who has dedicated themselves to conserving this remarkable place,” Bednarek said. “Receiving World Heritage status affirms what those of us who know and love the Okefenokee have always believed: this place is special.”

The World Heritage Committee recognized the Okefenokee for its outstanding ecological processes, exceptional biodiversity and its status as one of the world’s largest and most intact subtropical freshwater peatland ecosystems. The designation elevates the refuge as a global destination for conservation, scientific research, outdoor recreation and environmental education.

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