Sing Out Loud Festival presents Trampled by Turtles, with special guests Crowe Boys on September 19th

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Sing Out Loud Festival is thrilled to announce that Trampled by Turtles will perform at The Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday, September 19. They will be joined by special guests Crowe Boys.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 21, at 10:00 AM. Purchase them online at Ticketmaster.com or at the venue’s Box Office. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Sea Turtle Hospital at Whitney Laboratory.

About Trampled by Turtles

Trampled by Turtles, from Duluth, Minnesota, was formed by Dave Simonett in 2003. The band blends bluegrass, folk, and rock, with albums like Duluth (2008) and Palomino (2010) achieving critical acclaim. Their latest album, Alpenglow (2022), was produced by Jeff Tweedy of Wilco.

About Crowe Boys

Crowe Boys create alternative folk music with positive messages and honest reflections on life’s challenges. Their performances are known for authentic lyrics and compelling riffs.

Event Details

Event: Trampled by Turtles – Presented by Sing Out Loud Festival

Trampled by Turtles – Presented by Sing Out Loud Festival Venue: Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Backyard Stage at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM)

7:00 PM (Doors open at 6:00 PM) Ticket Price: $20.00 (A portion of proceeds will benefit The Sea Turtle Hospital at Whitney Laboratory)

$20.00 (A portion of proceeds will benefit The Sea Turtle Hospital at Whitney Laboratory) On Sale: Friday, June 21 at 10:00 AM

For more details, visit Sing Out Loud Festival or contact Roz Zekavat, Marketing and Promotions Specialist, at rzekavat@theamp.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.