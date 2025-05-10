Single-engine plane crashes in Yulee, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office says

YULEE, Fla. — A single-engine plane has crashed in Yulee, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

NCSO said the crash happened in the 96060 block of Blackrock Road in Yulee, just north of State Road 200.

The Florida Highway Patrol has listed the same address of the plane crash as a fatality on its traffic map.

The road is closed due to heavy police and fire crews presence, so people are asked to avoid the area.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

NCSO said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are headed to the scene.

Action News Jax has a crew headed to the area and will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.