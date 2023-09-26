Six victims in shooting in Moncrief neighborhood

Jacksonville, Fl — Five people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Jacksonville’s Moncrief area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex on Moncrief Road near Cleveland Road around 10:30 Monday night. Five victims were transported to a hospital, and one person refused medical treatment due to a minor graze wound.

JSO says the victim’s age ranged between the late teens and mid-30s. It’s not clear what events led up to the shooting. Evidence shows at least two different shooters fired at each other, according to JSO.

No witnesses initially came forward and the victims were not cooperative, according to JSO. Violent Crimes Detectives were on scene throughout the night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers 866-845-TIPS.



