United Way of Northeast Florida receives $1M grant for senior home repairs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — United Way of Northeast Florida has received a $1 million grant from The Jim Moran Foundation to expand its Home Repair Program into two Jacksonville neighborhoods.

The grant will extend the existing program from North Riverside and the Historic Eastside into New Town and Robinson’s Addition, targeting home repairs for low-income seniors. It was given in recognition of The Jim Moran Foundation’s 25th anniversary.

To qualify, homeowners must be 65 or older, hold a clear property deed and have no outstanding taxes or liens. Eligible repairs include roofing deficiencies, plumbing and sewer failures, non-functioning HVAC systems, electrical hazards and structural flooring damage. The grant is expected to support repairs for 45 households.

The investment aligns with United Way’s 2030 strategic plan, which aims to repair 450 senior-owned homes by 2030. According to the organization’s latest ALICE report, 39.6% of households in Northeast Florida face financial hardship.

“For many older adults in long-neglected communities, a repaired roof, working plumbing or safe flooring can mean the difference between independence and displacement,” said Melanie Patz, United Way of Northeast Florida president and CEO.

For more information on United Way, visit their website, HERE.

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