North Main Street ramp to Clark Road closed for about 45 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drivers in Jacksonville should expect changes along North Main Street after a ramp to Clark Road closed Friday for an extended period.

The ramp to Clark Road from North Main Street (U.S. 17) is expected to remain closed for about 45 days as part of a resurfacing project stretching from north of the Trout River bridge to north of Busch Drive, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

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FDOT said drivers needing to access Clark Road should continue south on North Main Street past the closed ramp and turn right onto Clark Road.

The work is part of a $4.9 million resurfacing project being completed by Preferred Materials Inc.

The project is expected to finish in early 2027, weather and other unexpected delays permitting.

Drivers can stay updated on traffic alerts and road closures through FL511 or FDOT District 2 updates.

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