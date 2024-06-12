SJC June nesting update: Record-breaking Kemp’s ridley nests during quiet green sea turtle season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is experiencing a notable sea turtle nesting season in 2024, with record-breaking Kemp’s ridley nests and quieter-than-usual green turtle activity.

The sea turtle nesting season in St. Johns County for 2024 is tracking similarly to the 2022 season for loggerhead and leatherback turtles. However, there is a lower number of green turtle nests this year compared to recent years, suggesting that it could be a quieter season for this particular species.

This development is not unexpected and does not concern the monitoring team, especially in light of last year’s record-breaking 77,040 nests.

Notably, there has been an unusually high number of Kemp’s ridley nests, and there is optimism for more to come. The community’s collaborative effort in documenting sea turtle nesting activity continues to be vital.

Preliminary Statewide Nesting Totals as of May 31st:

Loggerhead nests: 27,194 (compared to 36,941 in 2023 and 25,445 in 2022)

Green turtle nests: 60 (compared to 2,288 in 2023 and 125 in 2022)

Leatherback nests: 1,446 (compared to 1,295 in 2023 and 1,434 in 2022)

Confirmed Kemp’s ridley nests: 13 (compared to 8 in 2023 and 7 in 2022)

From May 1st to October 31st, beach access gates will be closed to vehicular traffic from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. to ensure the safety of nesting sea turtles during the night. In case of encountering an injured, sick, or deceased sea turtle, residents are urged to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (904) 824-8304.

The importance of maintaining a safe and clean nesting habitat for sea turtles cannot be overstated. Residents and visitors are reminded to leave only footprints behind.

Check back next month for our latest update on the 2024 sea turtle nesting season!

