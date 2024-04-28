Sea turtle nesting season set to begin on May 1st in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — As the annual sea turtle nesting season prepares to kick off on May 1st, officials in St. Johns County are urging residents, visitors, and businesses to play their part in safeguarding the natural habitat of these endangered and threatened species.

The beaches of St. Johns County serve as vital nesting grounds for several species of sea turtles.

From May 1st to October 31st, beach access gates will be closed to vehicular traffic at 7:30 p.m., reopening at 8:00 a.m. the following day to ensure the safety of nesting sea turtles during the night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

To minimize disturbances to nesting sea turtles and their habitats, beachgoers are encouraged to adhere to the following guidelines:

Refrain from using fireworks and open fires, as they are prohibited.

Remove any ruts and sand castles at the end of your beach visit.

Avoid leaving beach equipment such as chairs or canopies overnight.

Minimize the use of flashlights, as they can disrupt nesting sea turtles.

Steer clear of dunes and conservation zones, staying at least 15 feet seaward of the dune line.

Do not release balloons, as they pose a threat to marine life and are subject to legal restrictions.

Exercise caution around nesting sea turtles, refraining from approaching or disturbing them.

In the event of encountering an injured, sick, or deceased sea turtle, people are urged to contact the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line at (904) 824-8304. The importance of maintaining a safe and clean nesting habitat for sea turtles cannot be overstated, and residents are reminded to leave only footprints behind.

The diligent efforts of volunteers and residents have yielded positive results, with 2023 witnessing a significant increase in green sea turtle nests along St. Johns County beaches. With continued support and collaboration, the recovery of nesting turtle populations can be further facilitated.

St. Johns County expresses gratitude to volunteers, residents, visitors, and businesses for their contributions to habitat conservation efforts.

For additional information on how to get involved, individuals are encouraged to contact St. Johns County Habitat Conservation and Beach Management at (904) 209-3740 or visit their website. Additionally, residents can utilize the SJC Connect app and sign up for newsletters to stay informed about beach updates and conservation initiatives.

As the community gears up for the start of sea turtle nesting season, the message remains clear: together, we can ensure the protection and preservation of these magnificent creatures and their habitats.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.