Georgia law signed by Gov. Kemp scraps plans for Spaceport Camden

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Spaceport Camden is officially dead.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a law dissolving the Camden County Spaceport Authority. The law takes effect July 1, 2024.

State Representative Steven Sainz of St. Mary’s sponsored the law eliminating the Spaceport Authority.

This news follows a referendum in March 2022 where more than 70 percent of voters rejected a plan to buy land for the spaceport.

In a statement issued by Rep. Sainz, he explained the spaceport wasn’t in the county’s best interest and thanked Governor Kemp for signing the bill.

“After listening to our constituents, who resoundingly rejected the land purchase for the spaceport by more than 70 percent in a local referendum, it was clear what our community wanted. This bill is a testament to our commitment to respect the will of the voters and focus on realistic economic development opportunities that bring real benefits to Camden County. This action underscores our dedication to effective governance and marks my second initiative to end the Camden Spaceport Authority following the referendum. I am immensely grateful to Governor Kemp for his leadership in signing this bill into law as it reflects the community’s choice and opens a path for future collaborations in economic initiatives that are more aligned with local needs. I am eager to continue working closely with the people of Camden County to ensure our community thrives through sensible and beneficial development.” — Representative Steven Sainz

Action News Jax told you in 2020 when Camden County was coming closer to becoming a spaceport.

Then in 2022, Camden County was still pursuing the spaceport after voters rejected it by a margin of nearly 3-to-1. A pair of lawsuits were filed in 2022 to revoke the FAA license and then to force a land sale.

At least $12 million taxpayer dollars were spent on the failed project.

