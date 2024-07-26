Several road projects scheduled to begin in Jacksonville and Clay County next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) road projects are scheduled to begin in Duval and Clay counties next week.

Interchange work at I-295 and U.S. 17

As part of interchange improvements at I-295 and U.S. 17, overnight ramp closures are planned for milling and paving operations Sun., July 28 through Wed., July 31. Ramps will close nightly at 9 p.m. and reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Sun., July 28 - Southbound U.S. 17 to I-295 North ramp closed: Drivers will take I-295 South across the Buckman Bridge to northbound San Jose Boulevard (State Road 13) to access I-295 North.

Tue., July 30 - I-295 South ramp to U.S. 17 closed: Drivers will continue on I-295 South across the Buckman Bridge to northbound San Jose Boulevard (State Road 13) and use I-295 North to exit at U.S. 17.

Tue., July 30 - Southbound U.S. 17 ramp to I-295 South closed: Drivers will take I-295 North to Blanding Boulevard to access the ramp to I-295 South.

Wed., July 31 - Northbound U.S. 17 ramp to I-295 South closed: Drivers will take I-295 North to Blanding Boulevard to access the ramp to I-295 South.

First Coast Expressway Work

Southbound Blanding Boulevard (State Road 21) will close overnight Mon., July 29, for deck pouring and barrier wall installation.

Blanding Boulevard from Branan Field Road to the First Coast Expressway southbound off-ramp to Blanding Boulevard will close at 10:30 a.m., Mon., July 29, reopening by 5 a.m. Tue., July 30. Traffic will detour to Baxley Road and Count Road 220 during the closure.

University Boulevard Resurfacing Projects

Resurfacing of University Boulevard (State Road 109) from San Jose Boulevard (State Road 13) to I-95 will begin Fri., Aug 2.

The $9.1 million project includes milling and resurfacing the roadway as well as curb and gutters, sidewalks, signing and pavement markings, signalization, lighting, and other incidental construction.

The project also includes median modifications to reduce crashes include.

Drivers can expect lane closures on University Boulevard from San Jose Boulevard to St. Augustine Road from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day, Monday through Friday.

Completion is expected in summer 2025.

Stay informed about lane closures and roadwork in your area by following FDOT District 2 at @MyFDOT_NEFL on X, at MyFDOTNEFL on Facebook or by visiting nflroads.com. Drivers seeking real-time traffic alerts may visit www.FL511.com or download the FL511 app.

