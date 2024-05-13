3 Jacksonville Red Lobster locations listed as ‘closed’ on company’s website

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, all three Red Lobster locations in Jacksonville were listed as “closed” on the restaurant’s website.

Action News Jax has contacted Red Lobster to ask why the stores are closed.

Elsewhere in Northeast Florida, the Orange Park and the Lake City locations were still listed as having operating hours for each day on the company’s website.

We told you last month that Red Lobster was considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The chain, which has struggled financially for years, is noted for its endless shrimp deal.

The company made it a permanent menu option in June, increasing the price from $20 to $25 due to the losses, reports said.

Reports said the endless shrimp promotion contributed to Red Lobster’s loss of $11 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The company has had three CEOs in the past two years.

