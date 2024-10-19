SJFR: Two people rescued from sinking boat near the Shands Bridge

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were rescued from the St. Johns River Saturday afternoon after their boat began to sink near the Shands Bridge, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The SJFR reported that units from the West Battalion and Marine Rescue Division responded to a distress call about a vessel in trouble approximately one mile north of the bridge. Upon arrival, rescue crews found the two passengers in the water, pulled away from their sinking boat by the river’s strong current.

Firefighters quickly brought both individuals to safety, and they were returned to shore without injuries.

Officials confirmed the boat is being recovered by a private company.

