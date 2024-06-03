SJSO releases footage of police pursuit, crash that injured FHP trooper near Atlantic Blvd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has released footage and a mugshot from a high-speed police chase on Northbound I-95 on May 29 that resulted in a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper being significantly injured.

The pursuit on Interstate 95 led to the arrest of Alexandria Mason following a traffic stop initiated by St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) deputies.

According to SJSO, Mason, who had an active felony warrant from Citrus County for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, was stopped near I-95 and State Road 16 on May 29.

The situation escalated when a DUI unit deputy arrived to investigate possible impairment. Mason refused to obey commands, stating, “You’re not allowed to stop me,” and fled northbound on I-95, driving recklessly.

The SJSO Aviation Unit and the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) joined the pursuit as it approached Jacksonville.

FHP Troopers executed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver near I-95 and Atlantic Blvd, successfully ending the chase. During the maneuver, a citizen’s vehicle was hit, but no one was injured. However, an FHP Trooper suffered significant hand injuries.

Upon Mason’s arrest, officers discovered a stolen firearm, drug paraphernalia, and several controlled substances in her vehicle. She was booked into the Duval County Jail by FHP and faces charges including aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, armed possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI with property damage.

SJSO will add further charges, including DUI, refusal to comply with a lawful order, resisting a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

