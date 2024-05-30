FHP: Police pusuit ends in crash on I-95 near Atlantic Blvd., trooper injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A high-speed police chase on northbound I-95 ended in a crash near Atlantic Blvd., resulting in injuries and damaged vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Jacksonville.

According to FHP, the incident began when a female suspect in a pickup truck fleeing from three FHP units and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) units, led officers on a pursuit along I-95.

FHP reportedly initiated a successful PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver, ending the chase. The suspect’s vehicle then collided with an SUV near Atlantic Boulevard.

The suspect was then transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Additionally, two troopers sustained moderate injuries during the incident and were also taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the pursuit.

Only one innocent party was involved in the crash, but fortunately, they were uninjured.

The entrance ramp from Atlantic Boulevard is currently blocked, though the main lanes of I-95 remain open. Authorities urge motorists to exercise caution in the area.

A spokesman with FHP confirmed with Action News Jax that the suspect had a warrant out of Citrus County and was charged with DUI.

An FHP Public Affairs Officer (PAO) is on the scene, but no media staging area will be available at the site due to safety concerns.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

