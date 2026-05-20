Smoke from brush fire, dense fog closes SR 100 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — 6AM: State Road 100 has reopened.

END UPDATE

4:48 AM: A Columbia County roadway is closed Wednesday morning due to a mixture of dense fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire. Florida Highway Patrol said it has temporarily closed State Road 100 because of hazardous driving conditions and significantly reduced visibility for motorists.

Traffic is being rerouted around the affected area. Westbound traffic is being diverted onto County Road 241, while eastbound traffic is being redirected onto County Road 245A, an FHP news release states.

FHP said Tuesday that it, along with the Florida Forest Service, was monitoring SR 100 and surrounding Columbia County roadways for smoke following a 20-acre brush fire in the area of SE Rossi Drive and SE Pounds Hammock Road.

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