Smoky conditions intensify near Interlachen as Pace Court Fire remains active

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — Residents and motorists in Putnam County are being warned of worsening smoky conditions as the Pace Court Fire continues, prompting the Florida Forest Service to issue an updated advisory for the Interlachen area.

Smoke warning signs have been posted at two intersections — State Road 20 at Keuka Road and State Road 20 at Royal Way — as crews press forward with mop-up operations targeting remaining hot spots.

Those traveling through the Interlachen area should anticipate intermittent smoke, and at times combined smoke and fog, particularly near Keuka Road, south State Road 21 and State Road 20A.

According to the Forest Service, these hazardous visibility conditions are expected to persist until the region receives substantial, saturating rainfall.

“Residents and commuters can expect smoke, and at times smoke and fog conditions, near the fire area in Interlachen ... off and on for the foreseeable future until the area receives substantial saturating rainfall,” states the Florida Forest Service.

Officials also explained that unburned vegetation remains inside the established containment lines, posing a continued risk of renewed fire activity. Of particular concern is needle cast, which are pine needles scorched during the fire that fall to a still-hot forest floor and provide fresh fuel, which can reignite smoldering material and contribute to ongoing smoke.

The Florida Forest Service is urging anyone traveling through the area to exercise caution due to reduced visibility.

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