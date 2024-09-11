Some Jacksonville tree-service companies seeing more calls from heavy rainfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With non-stop rain, some Jacksonville tree service companies are seeing some extra work to clean up the mess left behind.

Action News Jax called a lot of different companies throughout the day and while not everyone saw an increase in emergency calls, a few businesses did.

“Yesterday we removed a big oak limb hanging over a fence and a shed that broke off,” Cassidy Boyd of 904tree.com said. “Last week, we had one so big it covered the whole house and car you couldn’t see it from the street.”

Cassidy Boys is the owner of 904tree.com and he said they’ve gotten a few more emergency calls than usual this week for tree services because of all the rain.

He said it doesn’t make it easy.

“When the tree is leaning or gets uprooted it makes it more dangerous,” he said. “The yards are wet, so we do things to prevent that from tearing up. We put mats down to try to prevent people’s yards getting torn up.”

Tuesday, they went to an Orange Park home that’s been on the schedule for over a week, but Boyd said the rain caused some delays. The owner didn’t want to go on camera but said after the last storm, the limbs almost hit the windows. So she wanted to be safe, rather than sorry.

“It’s always good to do preventative maintenance,” he said.

Boyd said getting an expert to come out ahead of storms is always a good idea.

