‘Something ain‘t right:’ Local Congressional leaders call for audit of USPS’ Jacksonville distribution center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A coalition of five US Representatives from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are calling for an audit of the United States Postal Service’s Jacksonville Network Distribution Center.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

On Monday, Action News Jax told you about mail delivery issues plaguing a new neighborhood in Nassau County for the past month.

David Podvia and other neighbors have collectively reported missing hundreds of pieces of mail including things like IDs, financial documents, and even mail ballots.

“For my neighbors and I, we just want all the mail that’s missing,” said Podvia.

However according to a new letter sent to the Inspector General of the US Postal Service, the issues appear to spread far beyond Podvia’s neighborhood.

“Something is wrong. Something is broken,” said Congressman Aaron Bean (R-FL 4th District).

Congressman Aaron Bean joined four other US Representatives from Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia calling for an audit of the Jacksonville Network Distribution Center. Bean said the lawmakers’ offices have been inundated with complaints about missing and delayed mail for the past year.

One example cited in the letter highlighted a case where a package sent from Texas to Jacksonville made it to the Bold City, but was then sent to Puerto Rico and ultimately ended up in Alaska.

“We said enough. People have said enough. So, we have asked the Inspector General, there is an Inspector General, sort of the law enforcement of the post office, to say will you come check out Jacksonville? Cause something ain’t right,” said Bean. Action News Jax hasn’t received a statement from USPS since first reaching out about the issues in Nassau two days ago.

We asked for comment on the call for an audit Wednesday morning, but still haven’t heard back. Still, Bean said he’s hopeful the amplified pressure and attention will get results in the end.

“People just want to get their mail. How about that? That’s all we want,” said Bean.

Congressman Bean reminded voters, that if they plan to cast their ballot by mail, they can track the status of their ballot through their local supervisor of elections to ensure it’s received and counted.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.