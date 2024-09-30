Southeast Georgia families still without power following mass outages caused by Hurricane Helene

FOLKSTON, Ga. — Many households in Charlton County are still without power several days after Hurricane Helene.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Because of those outages and little to no cell service in some areas, schools in Charlton stayed closed on Monday.

Geri Hodges lives in Folkston and she lost power on Friday after Helene battered Southeast Georgia.

“It’s been hard,” said Hodges. “We don’t have no lights. We can’t cook. We got hot water in the hot water heater but it won’t last because we got no electricity.”

And while it’s been difficult, Geri’s daughter has helped provide some relief.

“Oh it’s been a blessing for her and for me because we can wash clothes,” said Hodges.

Geri’s daughter Jessica lives just across the street, and she has a generator.

She welcomed her mom and her sister into her home.

“It’s been good to have them here,” said Jessica Peacock. “I am thankful we are able to help them.”

And it is not just Folkston that is dealing with outages.

Action News Jax spoke to Jorge Porrata as he was filling up his tank in Folkston on Monday.

He lives in Douglas and he traveled to Jacksonville on Saturday to visit family and purchase a generator along with some groceries.

While he is headed back to Douglas, hoping to power his house with that generator, the rest of his community is still in the dark.

“It is horrible,” said Porrata. “I mean it’s horrible. It is very hot. There is no communication. The radio stations aren’t working. The internet is not working. Cellphones aren’t working.”

Georgia Power estimates power will be restored by the very latest, Oct. 5th.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.