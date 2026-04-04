St. Johns County Parks and Recreation to host homeschool fishing clinic

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Department will host a homeschool fishing clinic Friday, April 10, at Vaill Point Park in St. Augustine.

The all-day clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to children ages 6 and older. All gear and bait will be provided. Participants will learn to cast, tie knots, select bait and navigate fishing regulations, among other skills.

Each child in attendance will receive a fishing pole to take home, and each family will receive a bucket of fishing supplies and additional items.

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Adults must be present for the duration of the clinic and must also register, as the program is designed to be a parent-engaged experience.

All adult participants are required to hold a Saltwater Shoreline License or meet Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission exemption criteria. The license is free and available through the FWC.

The clinic is limited to 15 participants. The registration fee is $35, and registration closes April 7.

For more information or to register, CLICK HERE.

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