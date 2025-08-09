Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd announce Jacksonville benefit show on November 8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to return to Jacksonville for a one-night-only concert on November 8 at Daily’s Place, benefiting St. Michael’s Soldiers.

The concert, titled ‘Lynyrd Skynyrd Rocks the Red, White & Blue,’ aims to raise funds and awareness for St. Michael’s Soldiers, supporting U.S. Armed Forces members and their families.

This event marks a significant homecoming for the band, blending iconic music with a heartfelt purpose.

Presale tickets for the concert will be available to Jaguars Season Ticket Members, Daily’s Place BLUE, and Daily’s Place Subscribers starting Monday, August 11, at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin on Wednesday, August 13, at 10 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, known for hits like ‘Free Bird’ and ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ redefined Southern Rock during their first phase from the mid-60s to 1977.

Their second phase has been equally productive, with 10 more albums and hits like ‘Red, White and Blue.’ The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

