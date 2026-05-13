St. Johns County hosting annual beach cleanup ahead of sea turtle nesting season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is inviting the community to help clean local beaches ahead of sea turtle nesting season during the 23rd Annual Turtletown USA Beach Cleanup this weekend.

The cleanup is set for Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will help remove litter and debris from beaches to create a safer environment for nesting sea turtles and hatchlings, according to the county.

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No registration is required, and volunteers can join at any of three locations:

Vilano Beach at 2750 Anahma Drive

10th Street Beach Access at 510 A1A Beach Boulevard

Crescent Beach at 6930 A1A South

Cleanup supplies will be provided, and community service forms will be available.

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