Southside comic shop asking community for help after recent theft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Local comic shop Gotham City Limit is asking the community for help finding two people who, they say, stole over $1500 in comics and cards from the store on Sunday.

“One guy came in first, kind of cased out the joint. The second guy came behind him to be the lookout,” says owner Ben Kingsbury. “They picked up a couple of things up off and through the shop and then found a place in the back, right in front one of our cameras, to shove comics that he decided to steal in the front of his pants underneath his t-shirt." Kingsbury adds that the two then got into a white 1999-2003 Toyota Solara and drove off.

“Initially, like anything else, it’s the worst to feel like you got taken advantage of,” recalls Kingsbury. “I especially felt bad for my employees, because they took the brunt of the guilt of it. [The alleged thieves] clearly cased our establishment out ahead of time, came together, were here for about an hour before they decided what they were going to rob from us, so it was premeditated.”

Kingsbury adds he’s not going to let this incident ruin an otherwise great community. “I’m just happy I’m in an awesome community of people. Honestly, we have a great community, and I’m not going to let one bad apple ruin the bunch for everyone. JSO is amazing, and I have all the faith in the world we’re going to catch these guys.”

Kingsbury says he’s given all of the videos and photos to JSO and they’re compiling a list of potential suspects.

