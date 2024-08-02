Space Florida, 23 schools to adopt Space Florida to propel students into high-demand aerospace careers

EXPLORATION PARK, Fla. — >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

At a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing, Space Florida, the state’s aerospace finance and development authority, announced partnerships with 23 school districts across Florida to begin implementing the Space Florida Academy Program within those districts.

The program aims to connect students with high-demand credentials and skills necessary to work in the aerospace industry, credentials that may not have been traditionally associated with the aerospace industry.

In collaboration with industry leaders, the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Department of Commerce, the REACH Office (Reimagining Education and Career Help), and CareerSource Florida, the Space Florida Academy Program will focus on reframing aerospace job characterization by concentrating on the following target areas to meet current and future industry demand:

Aviation/Aerospace

Advanced Manufacturing

Construction

Cybersecurity/IT

Logistics

Semiconductors

“The Space Florida Academy Program offers a new trajectory for students to explore careers in aerospace by breaking down legacy perceptions of what an aerospace career requires,” said Rob Long, president and CEO, Space Florida. “By bringing industry together with education, the program helps highlight these opportunities and ascertains what is truly needed now, and in the future, to meet workforce demands.”

“The Space Florida Academy Program represents a pivotal step in ensuring that our students are equipped with the skills and credentials needed to thrive in the aerospace industry,” said Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Space Florida Board Chair. “By collaborating with industry leaders and educational institutions, we are creating a pathway for Florida’s students to pursue high-demand careers and secure our state’s position as a global leader in aerospace innovation.”

Nearly every high school in Florida offers some level of credential and certificate programs identified as desirable by the aerospace industry. Rebranding these courses as part of the Space Florida Academy Program further highlights a pathway to potential well-paid employment with a high school diploma. View a current list of aerospace industry demand credentials and skills HERE.

The following counties participated in the MoU signing ceremony: Baker, Brevard, Charlotte, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Hamilton, Hernando, Lake, Levy, Martin, Marion, Miami-Dade, Nassau, Osceola, Orange, Palm Beach, PK Yonge, Putnam, St. Lucie, Santa Rosa, and Suwannee.

For more information about the Space Florida Academy Program, please visit HERE.

