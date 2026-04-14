SpaceX launch illuminates sky over Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

Some who were out looking at the predawn sky Tuesday had questions about what they saw. Was it a comet? A meteor? It was neither.

SpaceX Falcon 9 launched its 1,000th Starlink into low Earth orbit around 5:30 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket left a colorful vapor trail in the sky seen over much of Florida and Georgia.

0 of 5 Diane Goodale Diane Goodale shared this photo following SpaceX's launch Tuesday (April 14, 2026) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Diane Goodale) Diane Goodale Diane Goodale shared this photo following SpaceX's launch Tuesday (April 14, 2026) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Diane Goodale) Diane Goodale Diane Goodale shared this photo following SpaceX's launch Tuesday (April 14, 2026) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Diane Goodale) Josue A. Hernandez Josue A. Hernandez shared this photo following SpaceX's launch Tuesday (April 14, 2026) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Josue A. Hernandez) Josue A. Hernandez Josue A. Hernandez shared this photo following SpaceX's launch Tuesday (April 14, 2026) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Josue A. Hernandez)

Diane Goodale Diane Goodale shared this photo following SpaceX's launch Tuesday (April 14, 2026) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Diane Goodale)

Diane Goodale Diane Goodale shared this photo following SpaceX's launch Tuesday (April 14, 2026) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Diane Goodale)

Josue A. Hernandez Josue A. Hernandez shared this photo following SpaceX's launch Tuesday (April 14, 2026) from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. (Josue A. Hernandez)

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