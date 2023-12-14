Sparks fly as Jacksonville Beach residents voice concerns over Urban Trails project

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Sparks were flying at a Jacksonville Beach Parks and Rec Center meeting as residents voiced their concerns over the upcoming Urban Trails project, set to break ground on at least five trails by next summer. Many neighbors expressed dissatisfaction with the project’s placement and questioned the city’s access decisions.

Several neighbors stated they were unaware of the plans, but the city stated the public engagement meeting was held dating back to 2021.

The issues reportedly revolve around the anticipated increase in traffic on side roads and the proximity of the trails to homeowner properties.

What some expected to be an open forum discussion turned out to be a comment card submission process.

Residents like Rachel Hollingsworth and Tom Letro stated “We live in a quadplex, so we have 4 people who all drive cars who live in one driveway, and now we’re not gonna have our driveway.”

The first phase of the project is expected to impact five streets with a 10-foot-wide trail in the right-of-way area of some homes.

Jim Stock, a resident of 4th Ave North, contested the city’s characterization of the right-of-way, calling it “extremely disingenuous.”

Public meetings began in 2021, with some residents supporting the plan for its potential benefits.

Robin Smith voiced approval, stating, “It gets people out of their cars. Safer for your kids, you want to ride your bike to the beach, you can do it without concern of being hit by a car.”

However, questions arose about the decision-making process.

Mayor Hoffman faced inquiries about why the project did not undergo a public vote.

The mayor responded, “We don’t put everything the city does to a vote of the citizens.”

Residents like Jim and Sally Stock expressed concerns about the potential impact on their yards and property values.

Jim Stock voiced skepticism, saying, “I think they will experiment on us and see how it goes.”

Despite the discontent, the city plans to break ground on the Urban Trails project in the summer.

The mayor defended the initiative, citing the community’s desire for safe walking, biking, and stroller-pushing spaces.

The next step is to take it to a contractor to begin construction, and the design 4 corridors will start next summer.

