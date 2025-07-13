Speeding crackdown coming to southeast with ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’

Drivers in five southeastern states are being urged to slow down as “Operation Southern Slow Down” kicks off next week, aiming to curb speeding and enhance road safety from July 14-20.

The annual speed enforcement campaign, now in its ninth year, will take place across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Law enforcement agencies will focus on reducing speeding and aggressive driving on major highways and interstates throughout the week.

The campaign will commence with news conferences on Monday in cities including Augusta, Columbus, Savannah, East Ridge, and Jacksonville.

These events will feature highway safety leaders and law enforcement officials discussing the importance of the initiative.

“Speeding threatens the lives of everyone on the road, and that is why Georgia and our neighbors are sending the message that illegal and dangerous driving behaviors will not be tolerated,” said Allen Poole, Director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlight the severity of the issue, with Georgia experiencing a 35% increase in speeding-related fatalities over five years. In 2023 alone, 349 people died in crashes involving speeding drivers in the state.

“Florida’s transportation system is meticulously engineered to maximize safety – it’s woven into every design plan, every education campaign, and every traffic safety law enforced by our law enforcement partners. Operation Southern Slow Down is a strong example of how each of these facets work together to create safer roadways,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E.

NHTSA and Region IV states recommend that drivers give speeding vehicles plenty of space, allow them to pass if they are following too closely, stay out of the far-left lane unless passing, and always wear a seat belt.

