Sporting JAX adds two players to men’s team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sporting Club Jacksonville continues to build its inaugural roster. The club announced the signing of Adonijah Reid and Emil Jääskeläinen.

“Both Emil and Adonijah have an incredible amount of talent and grit,” said Sporting JAX Head Coach Liam Fox. “They have a natural goal-scoring ability that has been seen throughout their careers so far, and I think we will be able to help shape and mold that talent even further.”

At just 15 years old, Reid scored 20 goals in his first season as a semi-pro with League1 Ontario. Reid was selected as one of Major League Soccer’s Generation Adidas Canada ahead of the MLS SuperDraft. He has also played with Canada’s U-16, U-18, and U-20 teams. “It’s a huge opportunity for everyone being signed,” said Reid. “You don’t often get the chance to build something from the ground up and set the tone and culture for a team. I’m excited to show the league what we can do in our first season.”

During his college career, Jääskeläinen scored 66 goals, tallied 154 points, and was named the Big East Offensive Player of the Year in 2024. Jääskeläinen was drafted seventh overall by St. Louis City SC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft where he played for the club’s MLS NEXT Pro team. “To be able to play at this high of a level in a city that has some incredible sports fans is a dream,” said Jääskeläinen. “In this first season, I hope we can build off what the women’s team has already done, and bring more love for the sport.”

Sporting JAX’s men’s team will make its USL Championship regular season debut on March 7 against Hartford Athletic at UNF’s Hodges Stadium.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group