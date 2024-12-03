SPOTLIGHT: Christmas season fully underway in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Deck the Chairs lights nightly from 5:00 pm - 1:00 am in Jacksonville Beach’s Latham Plaza. It is handicap accessible and dogs are allowed to the free event.
Colors of the Wild, presented by Community First Credit Union, returns this year to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. It’s available on select nights through February from 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.
Glowing Gardens at the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens runs through December 29 from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm.
Tuesday, December 3:
Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2024 ft. Jonathan Butler - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Wednesday, December 4:
First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Children’s Chorus Holiday Market - starting at 5:00 pm - 62 Main Street N
Robert Earl Keen’s Lights, Camera, Christmas! - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Thursday, December 5:
Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (Touring) - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
The Outlaws With Special Guests | John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Friday, December 6:
First Coast Design Show - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Holiday on the Farm - 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm - North Florida School of Special Education
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Opening Night - Players by the Sea
Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 -pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
Steep Canyon Rangers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (Touring) - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Saturday, December 7:
Friends of St. Augustine Amphitheatre 2nd Annual Holiday Celebration - FREE EVENT - Starts at 7:00 pm
North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside under the Fuller Warren Bridge
Mandarin Winter Celebration - Walter Jones Historical Park
Beaches Town Center Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration - Starts at 3:00 pm - Beaches Town Center
First Coast Design Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (Touring) - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Whiskey Myers Accoustic Tour 2024 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, December 8:
North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
First Coast Design Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm and 7:30 -pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
Tommy Emmanuel With Special Guest | The String Evolution - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center
Jhené Aiko - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (Touring) - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater