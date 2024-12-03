SPOTLIGHT: Christmas season fully underway in NE Florida

Jacksonville, Fl — Deck the Chairs lights nightly from 5:00 pm - 1:00 am in Jacksonville Beach’s Latham Plaza. It is handicap accessible and dogs are allowed to the free event.

Colors of the Wild, presented by Community First Credit Union, returns this year to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. It’s available on select nights through February from 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm.

Glowing Gardens at the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens runs through December 29 from 5:30 pm - 9:00 pm.

Tuesday, December 3:

Jacksonville Icemen v Orlando Solar Bears - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Dave Koz & Friends Christmas Tour 2024 ft. Jonathan Butler - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, December 4:

First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Downtown Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Children’s Chorus Holiday Market - starting at 5:00 pm - 62 Main Street N

Robert Earl Keen’s Lights, Camera, Christmas! - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, December 5:

Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (Touring) - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

The Outlaws With Special Guests | John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, December 6:

First Coast Design Show - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Holiday on the Farm - 4:00 pm - 7:30 pm - North Florida School of Special Education

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical Opening Night - Players by the Sea

Jacksonville Icemen v Florida Everblades - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 7:30 -pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Steep Canyon Rangers - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (Touring) - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Saturday, December 7:

Friends of St. Augustine Amphitheatre 2nd Annual Holiday Celebration - FREE EVENT - Starts at 7:00 pm

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside under the Fuller Warren Bridge

Mandarin Winter Celebration - Walter Jones Historical Park

Beaches Town Center Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration - Starts at 3:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

First Coast Design Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (Touring) - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater

Whiskey Myers Accoustic Tour 2024 - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Sunday, December 8:

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

First Coast Design Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Holiday Pops - 3:00 pm and 7:30 -pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall

Tommy Emmanuel With Special Guest | The String Evolution - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Lightwire Theater: A Very Electric Christmas - 2:00 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Jhené Aiko - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations (Touring) - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater



