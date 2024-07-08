SPOTLIGHT: Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament begins this week

Jacksonville, Fl — The 44th annual Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament returns to Sisters Creek with a series of events July 10 - 20. Learn more and see the full schedule here.

Monday, July 8:

The Doobie Brothers with special guest The Robert Cray Band - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Tuesday, July 9:

Alice Rocks Wonderland - Free Summer Theatre - 11:00 am and 1:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, July 11:

Untold Stories - Summer - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, July 12:

Jurassic Quest - 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Bumpin Uglies and Ballyhoo! with Joe Samba - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Queens of R&B - XSCAPE & SWV with special guests Mya, Total & 702 - 7:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Dean Z: The Ultimate Elvis - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater





Saturday, July 13:

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 8:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Green Bay Blizzards - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena





Sunday, July 14:

Jurassic Quest - 9:00 am - 7:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center











