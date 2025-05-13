SPOTLIGHT: Greg Gutfeld brings live show to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Fl — Fox News host Greg Gutfeld is coming to Jacksonville this weekend for GUTFELD LIVE ’25 with special guest Tom Shillue, Sunday afternoon at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

This weekend at the Ritz Theatre is a multi-night performance of the Waitress.

Here is a list of other events this week and weekend in NE Florida:

Tuesday, May 13:

Mat Kearney Headlights Home Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, May 15:

Maria Bamford - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Friday, May 16:

Forrest Frank: Child Of God Tour Part 2 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Mozart’s Requiem - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Saturday, May 17:

Mazza Smith Dance - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Florida Theatre Ball: 90’s Style - Now That’s What I Called 90’s - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Sharks v Fishers Freight - 7:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jax Symphony: Mozart’s Requiem - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Sunday, May 18:

GUTFELD LIVE ’25 Featuring Greg Gutfeld and special guest Tom Shillue - 3:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Art Of Poetry: The Playground - 2:00 pm - Ritz Theatre



