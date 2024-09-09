SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars home opener against Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars open up their 30th season at home on Sunday (Sept. 15) against the Cleveland Browns. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season, as the Jaguars fell 20-17 to the Dolphins in Miami. The Browns were throttled by the Dallas Cowboys, 33-17.

Monday, September 9:

Faye Webster with special guest Miya Folick - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, September 12:

Blues, Brews, Bourbon & BBQ 2024 - 5:30 pm - Bowing Oaks

1964: When the Beatles Rocked Florida - 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Ritz Theatre

Friday, September 13:

Sesame Street Live - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Conservation on Draft - 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

Jax Symphony: Songs Of Buffett And Fins - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

CURLING THEN COCKTAILS (Learn the Olympic Sport of Curling) - 5:45 pm - Community First Igloo

2024 Florida Fin Fest presented by Natural Life - 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Saturday, September 14:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside under the Fuller Warren Bridge

ZEBRA - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Second Saturday Jazz at the Fountain - 7:30 pm - Friendship Fountain

2024 Florida Fin Fest presented by Natural Life - 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

Jax Symphony: Songs Of Buffett And Fins - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Danae Hays - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Sunday, September 15:

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cleveland Browns - 1:00 pm - CBS 47

The St. Augustine Record Fair - free event! - 11:00 am - St. Augustine Amphitheatre



