SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars return to ‘The Bank’ against the Colts

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jaguars last played at EverBank Stadium on September 24th and lost to the lowly Texans. In the last two weeks, Jacksonville has found momentum with consecutive wins in London.
Thursday, October 12:
The Wizard of Oz - 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Friday, October 13:
WasabiCon - 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
2023 Fall at Amazing Grace Family Farms - 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm - Amazing Grace Clay County
Jelly Roll - Backroad Baptism Tour 2023 - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
The Florida Ballet: Roberto Forleo’s Dracula - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Tri-Base Navy Ball - 6:00 pm - Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront
The Wizard of Oz - 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Saturday, October 14:
Halloween Doors and More - 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
WasabiCon - 10:00 am - Midnight - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Riverside
Viva La Fiesta Jax 2023 - 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
SOJA with Special Guests Hirie and Mihali - 6:30 pm - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Gov’t Mule - Dark Side of The Mule - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
The Wizard of Oz - 7:30 pm - 10:00 pm - Amelia Musical Playhouse
MOCA Kids Art Lab - 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm - Museum of Contemporary Arts
The Florida Ballet: Roberto Forleo’s Dracula - 7:30 pm - Moran Theater
Sunday, October 15:
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Indianapolis Colts - 1:00 pm - EverBank Stadium & CBS 47
WasabiCon - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center
The Wizard of Oz - 2:30 pm - 5:00 pm - Amelia Musical Playhouse
Beyond King Tut - 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm - NoCo Center
Spooktacular - 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm - Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens