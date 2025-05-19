SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp homestand, Jazz Fest, and other Memorial Day weekend events

Memorial Day weekend in Jacksonville means jazz music will fill the streets of Downtown, as Jazz Festival returns. The 2025 event will be held at Tailgaters Parking.

Memorial Day weekend is full of opportunities to honor members of the service who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The City of Jacksonville’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony begins at 8:30 am on Monday at the Veteran’s Memorial Wall. WOKV will once again broadcast the event live on 104.5 FM.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are home for a six-game series against the Memphis Redbirds at VyStar Ballpark.

Tuesday, May 20:

Brit Floyd Wish You Were Here | 50th Anniversary World Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Wednesday, May 21:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Thursday, May 22:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Friday, May 23:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jazz Fest featured performers: Kool & The Gang, Maysa, Spyro Gyra, Let’s Ride Brass Band.

Saturday, May 24:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jazz Fest featured performers: Janelle Mona’e, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Tank and the Bangas.

Sunday May 25:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Memphis Redbirds - 6:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark

Jazz Fest featured performers: Branford Marsalis Quartet, Boney James, and The Roots.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons The Last Encores - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre