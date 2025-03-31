SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp return, Les Miserable, Rascal Flatts and more fun for early April

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2025 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp season is beginning this week with a homestand against the Worchester Red Sox in the newly-renovated VyStar Ballpark.
Tuesday, April 1:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Les Miserables - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Wednesday, April 2:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Les Miserables - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Thursday, April 3:
Geoff Tate’s Operation: Mindcrime The Final Chapter Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
A Year With Frog and Toad - 10:30 am - Thrasher-Horne Center
Friday, April 4:
World Ballet Series Presents The Great Gatsby - A New Ballet - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Icemen v Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 7:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Conrad Tao & Rite Of Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Les Miserables - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Saturday, April 5:
Spring/Easter Food Festival & Marketplace - 10am - 5pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Les Miserables - 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Billy Strings - 6:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 6:35 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Jax Symphony: Conrad Tao & Rite Of Spring - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Jacoby Hall
Rascal Flatts: Life Is A Highway Tour - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes The Family Reunion Tour - 7:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Sunday, April 6:
Spring/Easter Food Festival & Marketplace - 11am - 4pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Les Miserables - 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Worchester Red Sox - 3:05 pm - VyStar Ballpark
Marcus King Band Goes To School: The Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre
Jacksonville Sharks v Vegas Knight Hawks - 6:05 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena