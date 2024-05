SPOTLIGHT: Jumbo Shrimp, Sharks, WWE, and LEGO this week/weekend

Jacksonville, Fl — Mid-May is going to be busy in Northeast Florida with music, comedy, community events, art, sports and more. Here is a day-by-day menu of events:

Tuesday, May 14:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Wednesday, May 15:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 12:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Thursday, May 16:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

North Beaches Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Beaches Town Center

Friday, May 17:

Florida All Breed Horse Show - 2:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Jacksonville Equestrian Center

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

WWE Smackdown 2024 - 7:45 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Megan Moroney The Lucky 2.0 Tour with Special Guest Logan Crosby - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Symphony: Adelya Plays The Lark Ascending - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Jeff Dye: On Tour - 8:00 pm - Terry Theater

Saturday, May 18:

Brick Fan Expo - A LEGO Fan Event - 10:00 am - 5:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Mandarin Market and Festival - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - 2955 Orange Picker Road

Festival of the Chariots and Ratha Yatra Parade - 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Seawalk Pavilion

The Florida Theatre Ball: Vegas Style - 6:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Sioux Falls Storm - 7:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville Symphony: Adelya Plays The Lark Ascending - 7:30 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

Sunday, May 19:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Nashville Sounds - 2:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

RiverWalk Rev Fest - 8:00 am - 11:00 am - 1200 Riverplace Boulevard

Brick Fan Expo - A LEGO Fan Event - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Emancipation Celebration Day - 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park