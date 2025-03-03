Local

SPOTLIGHT: Monster Jam, Concours d’Elegance headline weekend in NE Florida

By Rich Jones
Jacksonville, Fl — Thursday is the start of the 30th Concours d’Elegance on Amelia Island with events each day.

The Community First Igloo is hosting the AAU Collegiate Hockey 2025 National Championships - Division I & Women Wednesday - Sunday. Find more information here.

The Avenues Mall Carnival opens March 6 and runs through March 23, admission and parking are free.

Monday, March 3:

Bright Eyes With Special Guest | Hurray For The Riff Raff - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

One Night in Memphis: Presley, Perkins, Lewis, & Cash - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Tuesday, March 4:

Voctave The Corner of Broadway and Main Street - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Wednesday, March 5:

Downtown First Wednesday Art Walk - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm - James Weldon Johnson Park

Zach Top - Cold Beer & Country Music Tour 2025 With Special Guest Cole Goodwin - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Righteous Brothers - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

TESLA Keepin’ It Real Tour - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

Thursday, March 6:

Stayin’ Alive - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Brett Young Back To Basics World Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

An Evening With Larry The Cable Guy - 7:30 pm - Thrasher-Horne Center

Friday, March 7:

Lewis Black Goodbye Yeller Brick Road | The Final Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s “Emperor” - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

MVP Praise Party 2025 - 7:30 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

First Fridays at Friendship Fountain - 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Beatles VS Stones - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Il Volo - 8:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

Saturday, March 8:

Riverside Arts Market - 10:00 am - 3:00 pm - Under the Fuller Warren Bridge

San Marco Beer Fest - 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm - Balis Park

Monster Jam - 7:00 pm - EverBank Stadium

Gladys Knight - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

The Magic of Motown - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Terry Theater

Shane Gillis Live - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Beach Boys - The Endless Summer Gold Tour - 7:30 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jax Symphony: Beethoven’s “Emperor” - 7:30 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Jacoby Hall

Sunday, March 9:

Luis Elizondo - 7:30 pm - Florida Theatre

GloRilla - The Glorious Tour - 8:00 pm - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Swan Lake Ballet - 3:00 pm - Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater


