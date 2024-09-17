Local

SPOTLIGHT: Sing Out Loud Festival returns to St. Augustine

By Rich Jones, News 104.5 WOKV

Sing Out Loud Festival adds rising country rock group Ole 60 to Live Wildly showcase September 21st

Jacksonville, Fl — The two-day music event returns live from Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine, headlined by Eric Church and Noah Kahan. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp finish their 2024 season with a homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday - Sunday.

Tuesday, September 17:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fall Night Market - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 18:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Thursday, September 19:

Trampled by Turtles with special guests Crowe Boys - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Friday, September 20:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Sing Out Loud Festival Local Artist Showcase - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Gary Gulman: Misfit Tour - 7:30 pm - Terry Theatre

Saturday, September 21:

Sing Out Loud with Eric Church, Ryan Bingham, and more - Francis Field

2024 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Mahler Symphony No. 2 - 6:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

The Warren Haynes Band Million Voices Whisper Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Alanis Morissette - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Sunday, September 22:

Sing Out Loud with Noah Kahan, Norah Jones, and more - Francis Field

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 2:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

