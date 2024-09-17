SPOTLIGHT: Sing Out Loud Festival returns to St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — The two-day music event returns live from Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine, headlined by Eric Church and Noah Kahan. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp finish their 2024 season with a homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday - Sunday.

Tuesday, September 17:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fall Night Market - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 18:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Thursday, September 19:

Trampled by Turtles with special guests Crowe Boys - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Friday, September 20:

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

Sing Out Loud Festival Local Artist Showcase - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Gary Gulman: Misfit Tour - 7:30 pm - Terry Theatre

Saturday, September 21:

Sing Out Loud with Eric Church, Ryan Bingham, and more - Francis Field

2024 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center

Jax Symphony: Mahler Symphony No. 2 - 6:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark

The Warren Haynes Band Million Voices Whisper Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre

Alanis Morissette - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place

Sunday, September 22:

Sing Out Loud with Noah Kahan, Norah Jones, and more - Francis Field

North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 2:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark