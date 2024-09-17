SPOTLIGHT: Sing Out Loud Festival returns to St. Augustine

Jacksonville, Fl — The two-day music event returns live from Francis Field in downtown St. Augustine, headlined by Eric Church and Noah Kahan. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp finish their 2024 season with a homestand against the Gwinnett Stripers Tuesday - Sunday.
Tuesday, September 17:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fall Night Market - 5:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 18:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Thursday, September 19:
Trampled by Turtles with special guests Crowe Boys - 7:00 pm - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Friday, September 20:
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 7:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
Sing Out Loud Festival Local Artist Showcase - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Gary Gulman: Misfit Tour - 7:30 pm - Terry Theatre
Saturday, September 21:
Sing Out Loud with Eric Church, Ryan Bingham, and more - Francis Field
2024 Annual Quiltfest - Starts at 9:00 am - Prime Osborn Convention Center
Jax Symphony: Mahler Symphony No. 2 - 6:00 pm - Jacoby Symphony Hall
North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 9:00 am - 5:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 6:35 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark
The Warren Haynes Band Million Voices Whisper Tour - 8:00 pm - Florida Theatre
Alanis Morissette - 8:00 pm - Daily’s Place
Sunday, September 22:
Sing Out Loud with Noah Kahan, Norah Jones, and more - Francis Field
North Florida Gun & Knife Show - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm - Jacksonville Fairgrounds
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp vs. Gwinnett Stripers - 2:05 pm - 121 Financial Ballpark